Ted Cruz on Crockett for Senate: Democrats ‘Want Crazy’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) decision to enter his state’s U.S. Senate contest.

Cruz said he welcomed her into the race but suggested her candidacy was a product of the Democratic Party’s ideological direction.

“Why do I suspect you wish you were running against Jasmine Crockett?” host Sean Hannity asked. “I have deep, you know, beliefs that you do wish that.”

Cruz replied, “Well, look, I got to say, Sean, I don’t know Jasmine Crockett. I’ve never met her, but I think she is the face of the Democrat Party, and I welcome her to this race. You know, it says something about where today’s Democrats are that the fellow I did run against, Colin Allred, had to drop out of the Democrat primary the instant Jasmine Crockett, jumped in because in their party, they want crazy and they want more and more crazy.”

“And it reminds me of the old SNL skit with Christopher Walken where he kept saying more cowbell, more cowbell,” he continued. “The Democrats are more crazy, more crazy. And I got a suggestion, Sean. I actually think Jasmine Crockett and Kamala Harris and AOC and Mamdani ought to go on a national tour. I’m going to tell Jasmine, don’t just campaign in Texas. We need you in every swing state across the country in the midterms. We need you to deliver and keep a Republican House and Republican Senate. So, please travel the country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor