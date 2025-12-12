Chip Roy Calls for Immigration Halt Similar to 1920s ‘Pause’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a candidate for Texas Attorney General, reiterated his call to “pause” immigration.

The Texas Republican likened his proposal to that enacted in the 1920s to reclaim “sovereignty.”

“Well, first, you and I have talked about the PAUSE Act,” host Will Cain said. “Let’s start with why. Why do you feel the need to pause all immigration?”

Roy replied, “Will, great to be on. Merry Christmas to you. And, look, you made the case in your opening. What we’re dealing with right now is the consequence of a radical left that wanted open borders on purpose and then lied about it. You went through all the sort of phases of how they treat their message. But the truth is, when you have got the situation we have with wide-open borders under Biden and Mayorkas, or, importantly, through the legal channels with the abuse of H-1B visas, the abuse of diversity visas, the abuse of chain migration, when you have people that are being put on welfare — and they denied it for a long time because it does not sell very well.”

“But they’re basically acknowledging it,” he continued. “And when we went through the Big Beautiful Bill, remember, we were trying to put work requirements. We were trying to make sure that no illegal immigrants could get Medicaid and welfare. And they said, ‘Oh, it’s not happening.’ But it is happening. And Gavin Newsom just admitted it’s happening. And so what you have got to do is pause, because we have 51.5 million foreign-born people in the United States, 16 percent of the population, the highest percentage we have had since the early 1900s. And we paused in 1920, and we had about 40 years where we kind of reclaimed our sovereignty as people assimilated. And that was a group of immigrants who wanted to assimilate. Will, the vast majority of the people that have been coming in from all over the world, particularly the Islamists, do not want to assimilate.”

“Hardworking people, Hispanics in Mexico and the Northern Triangle and in Central America, a lot of them do want to come to America, achieve the dream and assimilate, but there are millions that are being shoved into our country by basically the corporate world wanting to abuse H-1B visas and the diversity visas to pump this country full of people who don’t want to assimilate,” Roy added. “We should pause, and then we should reset all of those issues.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor