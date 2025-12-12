Schumer: Shutdown ‘Hurts People’ But It Helped Dems, People See We’re ‘On Their Side’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that a government shutdown “hurts people so much.” But “people now see who’s on their side.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “Let’s circle back here, Senator, because you caught a lot of grief because you weren’t able to stop a handful of Democrats that decided to reopen the government. But you said, at the time, politically, we have won this battle. I didn’t want the government to reopen, but we have won this battle politically. And a lot of people mocked you, but you look at what’s happened. Look at the fact that, again, Democrats won big in Virginia, won big in New Jersey, won big in California, then the government reopened, then you start looking at the numbers, Republicans doing worse in generic ballot tests than at any time since 2018, the first Democratic mayor elected in Miami in a generation. I could go on and on, but there is no doubt the government shutdown focused Americans on health care, and every time that happens, Democrats win, Republicans lose. What do you have to say about that?”

Schumer responded, “Well, I say, Joe, no one likes a shutdown. It hurts people so much. And the shutdown was actually caused by Trump and the Republicans refusing to negotiate with us. But you’re exactly right, people now see who’s on their side. And what they’re seeing is a crisis and they’re seeing Republicans standing in the way, they don’t understand, why don’t my Republican senators, why don’t my Republican House members vote to extend the credits so I won’t lose my health care, so my daughter will not be — her cancer cure will not be suspended? So, yes, the people across America are singing — are saying, very loudly, with their feet, with their votes, with their voices, with their protests, extend these credits, don’t plunge us into a healthcare crisis, which will occur January 1, unless the Republicans act. Our bill today is the last train out of the station for Republicans.”

