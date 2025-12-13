MS NOW’s Velshi, Dem Rep. Summer Lee: ACA Subsidy Expiration Wouldn’t Be a Problem if We Had Universal Healthcare

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” host Ali Velshi and Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) stated that the issue of Obamacare subsidies expiring wouldn’t be a problem if there was universal healthcare.

Lee said, “[W]e have people who will not be able to go to a doctor, right? They won’t go to a doctor. They’re already struggling with the cost of food and all of that, that can be life or death for people, and not a small amount of people, right? So, when we say that this is a catastrophe, when we say that we cannot — it’s a dereliction of duty to go into the new year and allow this many Americans, one American is too many, right? But to allow this many Americans to fall into the gap –.”

Velshi then cut in to say, “If we had universal healthcare, this wouldn’t be a problem.”

Lee responded, “Absolutely not.”

