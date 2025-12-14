Warnock: Trump Is Distracting Us While He Transfer Wealth to His Friends

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said President Donald Trump was using division to distract Americans while he transferred wealth to his friends.

Host Kristen Welker said, “You said my faith is not a weapon, my faith is a bridge. You also say, quote, Trumpism is a plague on the American conscience. How do you square those two ideas for people?”

Warnock said, “As I point out, I think over the last several years, over the last 50 years and over the last year we have seen a deepening divide between what people need from their government and what government is delivering. There is a kind of corruption, legalized bribery, that exists in our politics, and you see it in basic health care for ordinary citizens. Truly, the wealthiest nation on the planet can afford to provide basic health care to its citizens. We suffer not from a poverty of resources, but a poverty of moral imagination. And I do think that Donald Trump, if he’s better at something than anybody else, it’s dividing us. I think it is a distraction, and while we are distracted and divided, we have literally witnessed the largest transfer of wealth in American history from the bottom to the top.”

“People are fighting, and they’re seeing their calls for healthcare are doubling while Congress engages in everyday political games,” he added. “They’re seeing their utility costs go up, their grocery costs go up, and meanwhile, the president is saying he would rate this economy an A+++. The question is, who is he talking about? His friends, the well-connected and wealthy and certainly not the people.”

