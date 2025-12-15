Demonic: Chris Murphy Tries to Score Political Points off Conservative Students’ Death at Brown

On Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and his comments on the Brown shooting.

Marlow said, “You have to sort of wonder what type of a bubble Chris Murphy lives in or whether he truly is demonically possessed.”

