Exclusive: Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore Calls Out Republicans for Passing Biden’s Budget, Failing to Pass Appropriations Bills

Breitbart TV

On Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Georgia State Senator Colton Moore talked about spending.

Moore stated, “We’re still voting on Joe Biden’s budget with just another CR. … Why in the world can we not get our own budget and craft it that way?”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.