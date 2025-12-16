Fetterman: Military Knows Who and What’s on Boats, ‘Quite Frequently’ Declines to Strike

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that with the recent boat strikes around Venezuela, “There’s extensive intelligence and they know exactly who’s on that boat and they know what’s actually on that boat” and the military “quite frequently” declines to strike.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “What did you learn, Senator, that gave you any comfort that we’re not heading into some kind of extended military exercise around Venezuela or in Venezuela?”

Fetterman answered, “I thought it was pretty comprehensive. And this idea, some things out in the media, it’s kind of putting out this that the military’s just picking off any boat that comes across. That’s just not true. There’s extensive intelligence and they know exactly who’s on that boat and they know what’s actually on that boat right now. And, it’s — quite frequently, they decline to take it and to move on those things. When they move on those kinetic kinds of strikes, they have absolute confidence who’s on it and what’s on it, and that’s exactly what it’s about. They’re not just going around randomly just shooting boats and those things. That’s just not the fact, at all.”

Later, Fetterman added, “I think what’s happening right now is consistent, and I think that it’s not unreasonable to compare that to what President Obama [was] doing during his presidency.”

