Marlow: Rob Reiner Tried to Destroy Trump’s Life with Brennan and Clapper, So Stop Whining About His Truth Post

On Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Rob Reiner.

Marlow said, “Rob Reiner was one of the most vocal people when it comes trying to destroy Donald Trump’s life by framing him as a Russian asset.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo