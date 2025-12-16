MS NOW’s O’Leary: FBI Isn’t Doing Things ‘Like We Saw Just Play Out’ in Foiling L.A. Plot

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” MS NOW National Security and Intelligence Analyst Christopher O’Leary said that things like “going after domestic or international terrorism, like we saw just play out in…Los Angeles with the Joint Terrorism Task Force there” are not being done by the FBI.

O’Leary said, “[W]hether it’s driving down crime, going after fugitives, like we see playing out in Brown, going after domestic or international terrorism, like we saw just play out in…Los Angeles with the Joint Terrorism Task Force there, counterespionage, those are the things that the FBI works. Public corruption, which, there’s quite a bit, seemingly, going on right now, but the ranks have been completely decimated, and nobody has the authority to work any of that now. All of those things are things that are essential things that the American people need to protect our society and our Constitution, and none of those are being done.”

He added that “what’s going to be left is loyalists to this administration, if we let it go too much longer, which is really concerning.”

