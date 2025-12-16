Raskin: Trump ‘Ginning Up’ War to Distract from the ‘Eroding Economy’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed President Donald Trump was “ginning up” a war in Venezuela to “distract the country from the eroding economy.”

Raskin said, “They really seem to be converging around the argument that this is all part of the all important war on drugs they’re fighting. They have a difficult time reconciling that with President Trump’s pardon of Oscar Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras who brought over 800,000 pounds of cocaine, saying he was going to shove it up the noses of the gringos. And they’ve been closing down a lot of drug enforcement. I mean, drug prosecutions are actually at a decades long low right now because they’ve diverted everybody over to immigration enforcement. So they’re really not doing anything about drugs. So that’s all pretextual for the ginning up of this war that they think might be able to distract the country from the eroding economy that Donald Trump has imposed on all of us. And the unemployment figures are bad, inflation is terrible, and people are hurting everywhere, and they literally have no plan to deal with it.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Yeah, I mean, well, the president is going to give a speech. That’s the plan right now and maybe there’ll be a war. I sure hope to God not.”

