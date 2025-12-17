GOP Sen. Schmitt on Lawsuit: ‘I Won’t Be Apologizing’ to China

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said he will not apologize to Wuhan, China, as requested in a $50 billion lawsuit filed against him.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “He is being sued by the city of Wuhan and the Wuhan Institute of Virology for just $50 billion because they claim he filed a frivolous lawsuit against them in 2020 and slander them. That lawsuit said they hoarded PPE, which they did, and obstructed investigations into COVID’s origins, which they did. In addition to the cold, hard cash China wants Schmidt and another former A.G., Andrew Bailey, to publicly apologize on multiple American and Chinese media platforms. Oh, and they also want court fees here with me exclusively as a man at the center of this lawsuit. Senator Eric Schmidt, Senator, did they serve you papers? I mean, were there actually papers for you to refer you to appear somewhere in Wuhan?”

Schmitt said, “We’re getting it. Yeah, we’re getting it translated as we speak, but we do know it’s $50 billion. And you know me as a troublemaker, but, it’s totally ridiculous. They’re just mad that we expose their lies and their deceit. Whistleblowers went missing. Flights in and out of Wuhan internally weren’t canceled, but they, but, you know, the international flights still came in and out of Wuhan. We exposed all that in Missouri, got a $24 billion judgment against them, and they don’t like that.”

He added, “They unleashed COVID on the world. We sued them, and we won. And so this is just sour grapes. They’ve sued me for 50 billion. But, I won’t be apology apologizing any time soon, as you would imagine.”

