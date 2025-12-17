Raskin: GOP Is ‘Whole Reason We’ve Got the Affordable Care Act’, Need Medicare for All to Deal with Insurance

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) responded to criticisms of health insurance companies from President Donald Trump by stating that “If you want to oust the insurance companies, let’s move to a Medicare for all plan,” and “The whole reason we’ve got the Affordable Care Act is because the Republicans insisted that the insurance companies be a part of it.”

Raskin stated, “It was amazing to me to see Donald Trump attacking the insurance companies. The whole reason we’ve got the Affordable Care Act is because the Republicans insisted that the insurance companies be a part of it. If you want to oust the insurance companies, let’s move to a Medicare for all plan, let’s move to healthcare for everybody.”

He continued, “But if you don’t want to move to a single-payer public plan where all American citizens are in and you don’t like the Affordable Care Act and you don’t like pre-existing condition coverage and you don’t like everything we’ve been able to build over the last several years, you’re just saying, go back to whatever happens happens, total free market approach, which does not work for healthcare.”

