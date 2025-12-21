Rand Paul: ‘Big Mistake’ Trump Administration Not Releasing Full Epstein Files

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said it was a “big mistake” that the Trump administration is not fully releasing the Epstein files.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Let me begin with the Epstein files. Your Kentucky colleague, Thomas Massie, was the force that forced this release. He is saying that the attorney general is violating the law and could, in fact, eventually be prosecuted for doing so. What’s your reaction to this partial release?”

Paul said, “I’ve supported transparency on the Epstein files from the beginning. I voted repeatedly to release them. I think it’s a good idea. I think trust in government has had a low ebb and people need to trust the justice is the same whether if you’re rich or poor. People tend to think that some rich people got off scot-free in the Epstein case, in the Epstein files. I think it all should be released. I think it’s a big mistake. The administration has struggled months and months with something they initially ginned up and then sort of tried to tamp down. Any evidence or any kind of indication that there’s not a full reveal on this, this will just plague them for months and months more. So my suggestion would be, give up all the information, release it. You know, what’s going to happen to people if they don’t, that will play out over time. But my suggestion to them is being transparent and release everything the law requires of you.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN