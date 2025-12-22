Dem Rep. Crow: I Would Support Contempt Proceedings Against AG Bondi

Monday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he would support contempt proceedings against Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Cabrera said, “On Friday we saw the DOJ release some of the Epstein files. They were supposed to release all of them to comply with the law. Now we’re hearing from Congressman Massie and Ro Khanna that they may try to bring inherent contempt proceedings against Attorney General Bondi. Would you support that move? And what did you make of what was revealed?”

Crow said, “Yeah, I would support that. I mean, the lawlessness of our attorney general, of our FBI director, of our secretary of Defense continues unabated, right? And I agree with your former guest that I don’t believe we’re going to see all these files until there’s a different occupant in the White House, right? Donald Trump has weaponized the federal government to his favor against his political opponents. Let’s not let’s not forget the fact that me and Mark Kelly and several other members of Congress are currently under FBI inquiry for simply stating the law and reminding our service members what their obligation under the Constitution is. So this administration will weaponize the DOJ and the FBI against their political opponents and then they’ll use it to insulate themselves and their allies. I am not holding my breath that we’re going to get a full disclosure now. We’re going to continue to push for that. And I will join all my colleagues, Republican and Democrat alike, who are willing to push for full disclosure, because that is what the victims deserve. But this president is very clearly going to do anything possible to avoid accountability.”

