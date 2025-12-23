Chuck Todd: ‘Joe Biden Did a Ton of Damage to the Democratic Brand with His One Term’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” political commentator and former moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press” Chuck Todd said that former President Joe Biden “did a ton of damage to the Democratic brand with his one term.”

Todd said, “I would argue we’ve had nine straight national elections where the the sentiment among the swing voters in America. I’m not talking about the two partizan bases, but the swing voters that decide are very narrowly divided country have all been essentially voting out a party, not necessarily voting in a party. Whether you can go back to to the 2010 midterms, sort of anger about Obamacare, et cetera, we can go right down the line. I think those were elections that were about voting against rather than voting for. I think the Democrats have to be realize that their best case to win is to make it a referendum on Trump and the Republicans and the economy, because if they try to make it about Democratic policies, they don’t have credibility with the voters, they’ll have more credibility making the case against than they will making the case for themselves. I think these numbers are less impactful to Democrats in 2026, but I do think these are a warning sign for the 2028 election season.”

He added, “There’s no doubt Joe Biden did a ton of damage to the Democratic brand with his one term as president, and it is really set back the perception of the party. You’ve got progressives who don’t like the direction of the party, who are going to end up voting enthusiastically in the midterms against Republicans, but it doesn’t mean they like what the Democrats are doing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN