Matt Gaetz: Steve Bannon Will Run for President in 2028

Monday on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) predicted that Steve Bannon would run for president in 2028 on a populist “wealth tax economic agenda.”

Gaetz said, “Just like the and I love Steve Bannon, so I don’t want like my our last discussion to come across as a criticism of Steve but I mean he’s going to run for president on the on just a straight, Elizabeth Warren wealth tax economic agenda.”

Carlson said, “Actually.”

Gaetz said, “Yeah. He’s going to run for president and say, take the money from those people who have way too much of it, the Bill Ackman of the world. And I want to give it to you.”

Carlson said, “I wonder if that has ever — it always seems like those people flee the country. I mean, Miami is filled with people who fled other countries, and they live in splendor. I’m not attacking them, but like, they didn’t give up their money, they just left. And then the middle class, upper middle, upper middle class, especially, just get hammered. And that is the core of your society, right?”

Gaetz said, “It won’t last that way. And, you know, Trump’s elections have been, I think, a reaction to that broader trend we’ve experienced for decades. And, you know what I hope doesn’t happen is that it just becomes a policy race to the bottom to try to, you know, throw insufficient solutions at that. You know, things like, well, we’ll just give him free houses. We’ll just give them free health care.”

