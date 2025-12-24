Crockett on if There Was Border Chaos Under Biden: It’s Never Been Perfect

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) responded to a question on whether their was chaos on the border under the Biden administration that has been reduced by the Trump administration by saying that “I can’t say that the border has ever been perfect, and I can’t say that I believe that the border is perfect right now, so let me acknowledge that. What I do believe, again, though, is that we need to focus on comprehensive immigration reform.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez asked, “Now, the administration will come back and say that it is the Biden administration who was inhumane by allowing chaos — in their words — to go forward at the border, that it was a chaotic policy and that there was a lot of sex trafficking going on by a lot of the migrants that were coming to the U.S., the Trump White House says they’ve cut down on that. Your response.”

Crockett answered, “They may say that, but, ultimately, what I know is that we can’t — so, let me say it this way: I can’t say that the border has ever been perfect, and I can’t say that I believe that the border is perfect right now, so let me acknowledge that. What I do believe, again, though, is that we need to focus on comprehensive immigration reform. And that means that Congress has to get involved. Because what I can tell you is that we had already been behind on asylum cases. We know that our judges had already been overloaded, and that was prior to COVID, we’re talking about a backlog of seven years. That was not making it safe for us, because we were not ascertaining whether or not certain people should be in this country.”

