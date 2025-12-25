Biggs: Farmers Do Need Legal Immigrants Processed Faster, Support Lack of Illegal Migration

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said that winter vegetable farmers in the Yuma area don’t want illegal immigration, but “they have people that are legal that need to be processed a little bit faster. And once that happens, then they’re good to go. But they are glad that the border’s been closed down.”

Co-host David Asman asked, “I’m just wondering what the economic effect has been, particularly, on those businesses in Arizona, a lot of which rely on immigrants, whether they’re legal or illegal. Have they been affected by either the deportations, whether self-deportations or not, or the slowdown in immigration flow?”

Biggs answered, “No, not really. Arizona, actually, we need to create more jobs and get more people working. But the bottom line here is, I am not finding from any businesses that I’m talking to that they wished that we still had an open border with illegal aliens. And I’ll give you an example: One of the biggest farming areas in the country for winter vegetables is the Yuma, Arizona area. And they really want this closed. Now, the only thing that they want is that they have people that are legal that need to be processed a little bit faster. And once that happens, then they’re good to go. But they are glad that the border’s been closed down. And why? Because people were coming through and contaminating their fields and causing problems that way. So, we’re not seeing anything like that.”

