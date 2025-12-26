Exclusive — Scott Jennings: Democrats ‘Have Adopted Illegal Aliens as Their Primary Constituents’

On Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” “Scott Jennings Show” host Scott Jennings talked about Democrats.

Jennings stated, “Effectively, they’ve adopted all illegal aliens as their primary constituents, as opposed to American citizens. And I don’t know that there’s a brighter line right now in American politics than that.”

