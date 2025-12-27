GOP Rep. Baumgartner: We’ll Have to Give Nigeria Support, Assistance

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA) praised the strikes in Nigeria over Christmas but said that it is crucial for the U.S. “to work with Nigerian government officials to get them to focus on the issue, and then to provide them support and targeting assistance so they can root out these extremists.”

Baumgartner stated, “America cannot be the world’s policeman everywhere. So, the key here is for us to work with Nigerian government officials to get them to focus on the issue, and then to provide them support and targeting assistance so they can root out these extremists.”

He continued, “We’ve seen Islamic jihadism around the globe. I was in Iraq and Afghanistan and have dealt with it in other areas, and it’s going to be a persistent threat and it’s one that needs to be pushed back on. And President Trump has done the right thing here.”

