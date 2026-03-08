Fans Furious at Bruce Springsteen over Skyrocketing Ticket Prices for Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Tour

Fans are becoming increasingly upset at left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen for the absurdly sky-high ticket prices for his 2026 anti-Trump crusade concert tour.

Last month, the “Born in the USA” singer announced the dates for his 2026 “Land of Hope and Dreams” U.S. tour pumping himself up as the savior of democracy and a leader in anti-Trumpism.

But ticket prices are so high that one fan wrote on social media, “Unfortunately no one can afford to actually go…..,” Fox News reported

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen exclaimed in a video for the tour.

“But do not despair, the calvary [sic] is coming,” the 76-year-old singer songwriter continued. “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California, to Texas, to Washington, D.C. for the ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ American tour.”

“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American constitution, and our sacred American dream, all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rouge government in Washington, D.C.,” he insisted.

He also claimed, “everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome.”

On the other hand, Springsteen is also warning anyone who might attend his tour that they’d better be ready for political lectures and a wild-eyed attack on Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republicans between every song.

But many fans are not so sure.

Bruce may well feel he is somehow “defending” things like “democracy,” “freedom,” and the “sacred American dream,” but his fans are eyeing these claims with suspicion and are accusing Springsteen of merely being out for a massive cash grab, especially once the ticket prices became clear.

As Fox News reported, thousands of fans are blasting Springsteen for the prices they will have to pay too see him “saving democracy.”

“It’s so sad for anyone that’s a huge fan of yours and wants so very badly to see you in concert @springsteen but just can’t afford these ticket prices! Especially now when the economy is so bad,” one fan said. “I thought that you if anyone would really understand what I’m saying because you yourself talk about making this world more affordable to live in.”

“$1000 for upper seats,” another fan said. “Really he was the one fighting this and now you cannot get tickets at a decent price. I’ve always had floor seats (26 concerts of his) and now floor seats are $7k. I don’t think I’m using a mortgage payment on seats.”

In January, the radical, left-wing rocker released a song praising anti-Trump activist Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by ICE agents after she tried to run one of them down with her SUV in Minneapolis on January 7.

Springsteen has been a virulent critic of Trump and has been a heavy supporter of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party.

He was a major supporter of Joe Biden who is responsible for opening the southern border wide open and creating the dangerous situation we now face that spurred President Trump to run on a promise to launch one of the biggest deportation policies in presidential history. He also supported Kamala Harris who had pledged to continue Biden’s open-door policies.

