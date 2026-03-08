Country Singer Maren Morris Attacks Trump Supporters in Unhinged Rant: ‘Dementia-Ridden, Bankrupt to F**k’

Woke country singer Maren Morris attacked President Donald Trump and his supporters in a TikTok video, declaring that she doesn’t have “forgiveness” for Americans who she claims “got bamboozled” by a “propaganda machine.”

“I don’t have forgiveness for the triple Trumpers or any of the Trumpers. You did vote for this,” Morris said, speaking directly to Trump supporters who voted for the president three times — or even just once.

Watch Below:

The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer went on to describe the president as “a dementia-ridden, diaper clad, cornball, ex-TV host, bankrupt to fuck,” adding, “Look at his stats, actually.”

“You voted for this, and you got bamboozled,” Morris continued, addressing Trump supporters directly. “And I get it, like, Fox News is a propaganda machine of just, like, Cocomelon brain rot for boomers.”

“But, like, this is literally the result of employing and voting for losers,” the 35-year-old “I Hope I Never Fall In Love” singer added. “And Pete Hegseth, oh my God, girl, his fucking alcoholic sideburns, you’re done.”

This is not the first time Morris has gone on a tirade against President Trump or his supporters.

In 2023, the woke country singer said she planned to quit country music, calling the genre “misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic,” because of President Trump.

The year earlier, Morris viciously attacked Brittany Aldean over the latter’s condemnation of sex-change surgery and other transgender procedures for children.

In January, Morris claimed that being public about her political views in the country music industry has affected her mental health and financial standing, adding that she has “lost a lot of fans” over it.

