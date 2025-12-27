Nigerian Foreign Minister: Strikes ‘Coordinated’ with U.S., It’s ‘Not About Religion’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Early Start,” Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar stated that the American strikes in the country on Christmas were “coordinated with the U.S.,” and the fight in the area is “not about religion. It is about Nigerians, innocent civilians, and the wider region as a whole.”

Tuggar stated, “Terrorists are being targeted. This has always been Nigeria’s approach. And this also…puts to rest any doubt with regards to the Tinubu administration’s resolve to fight terrorism. This was coordinated with the U.S., the same way that we’ve been saying we are ready, willing, and able to collaborate, to coordinate with any foreign government that is committed to the fight against terrorism.”

He continued, “This is not about religion. It is about Nigerians, innocent civilians, and the wider region as a whole. And even before the strike was carried out, I had a 90-minute phone call with Secretary of State — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which I discussed with President Tinubu, and I later spoke again to President Tinubu. He gave the go-ahead. And then Marco Rubio called me, once more, for a five-minute discussion, and, subsequently, the attacks were carried out.”

