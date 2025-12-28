Pelosi Predicts Dems Will Win the House Majority in 2026, Jeffries Will Be Speaker

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats would retake the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterms and that Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will be speaker.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Throughout that, was there a moment you thought you could work with Donald Trump?”

Pelosi said, “Of course. When we have an election, elections are elections; you respect the results. We try to work together.

Karl said, “If the Democrats win the House back —”

Pelosi said, “No, no, when the Democrats win the House back. We will.”

Karl said, “How does the next Democratic speaker of the House deal with Donald Trump? What would be your advice? You have been there, you have done it.”

Pelosi said, “Do your own thing. Be yourself. Hakeem Jeffries is ready, he’s eloquent, he’s respected by the members, he is a unifier, he will have —”

Karl said, “You have no doubt it’ll be Hakeem Jeffries?”

Pelosi said, “None.”

Karl asked, “Do you try to deal with him and get something done on all the other issues?”

Pelosi said, “You can hold up some of what he does. We have the power of the purse. Right now, the Republicans in Congress have abolished the Congress. They just do what the president insists that they do. That will be over.”

