Pelosi: Trump Will ‘Pay a Price in History’ for January 6

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared President Donald Trump will “pay a price in history” for wha happened on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Discussing an HBO documentary, host Jonathan Karl said, “We see what is happening at the Capitol. What is going through your head?”

Pelosi said, “Well, it was clear that the president of the United States had incited an insurrection. And we begged him to send the National Guard. Typical of him, he never represents the truth. He said, ‘Well, I was going to send them.’ Get out of here. Even Mitch McConnell was on the phone with us, saying, ‘Get them here right away.’ But they never sent them.”

She continued, “The sorrow of it also springs from the fact that this president is trying to rewrite history, have a different narrative of what happened that day.”

She added, “What happened that day was horrible. It was an assault on the Capitol, the symbol of democracy to the world. It was an assault on the Congress, the day we honored our responsibility under the Constitution to certify the Electoral College, who was elected president, as an assault on the Constitution of the United States. It was horrible.”

Karl asked, “Has he paid a price for it?”

Pelosi said, “No, he’s president of the United States now. But history will, he’ll pay a price in history.”

