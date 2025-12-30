GOP Rep. Emmer: MN Gov. Walz a ‘Total Embarrassment,’ ‘Should Resign’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) called on his state’s chief executive, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), to resign amid Somali immigrant fraud revelations.

“Look, the Republicans there in the state are calling for resignation,” guest host Jason Chaffetz said. “Do you think they should do that? And should they go so far as to try to impeach the governor?”

Emmer replied, “Look, he should resign. He’s a total embarrassment, Jason. It’s great to be with you. It wasn’t that long ago that we served together. So, again, happy for your success. On this deal. Tim Walz, you look at Nick Shirley, you were reporting on his video, Jason. Nick Shirley found more fraud in one day than Tim Walz has seen in seven years. It’s absolutely criminal what’s been happening. Not only is it the $250 million largest pandemic fraud case in the country, but you’re also dealing with housing-stabilization fraud. They created this program back in 2020, Jason. It was $2 million a year. That’s what the estimate was. Guess what? They shut it down last October after they sucked out $161 million. And it was shut down because of fraud.”

“You’re talking about child care centers,” he continued. “There’s autism, 80 autism centers are under investigation. And on the Somali issue. All right, not all Somalis are criminals, I’ll give you that. But 90% of the people being charged with these crimes, Jason, are from the Somali community. Tim Walz and our former colleague, who’s now our attorney general, Keith Ellison, have looked the other way for seven years and allowed billions of dollars of Minnesota taxpayer money to be built out of Minnesota. And frankly, a lot of it has gone back to Somalia, to al-Shabaab, the terrorist organization in Somalia.”

