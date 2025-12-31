MS NOW’s Stein: Trump’s Name Will Be Taken Off Kennedy Center When Dem Takes Office

Wednesday on “MS NOW Reports,” network contributor Sam Stein said President Donald Trump’s name would be removed from the Kennedy Center when a Democratic president takes office.

Host Laura Barron-Lopez said, “Two New Year’s Eve events at the Kennedy Center have been canceled, adding to the fallout that’s hit the performing arts venue since President Trump’s name was hastily added to it.”

She asked, “There’s been a lot of backlash that we’re seeing to the name change. Do you think that this is going to have a big impact or be a bigger problem, not just for Trump, but also the entire Republican Party?”

Stein said, “It’s one of those things that can be both a distraction and emblematic of something bigger that would be harmful for the Republican Party. The more that Donald Trump goes about redecorating the White House, the ballroom, and Washington D.C. writ large, the more he seems preoccupied with the ratings that the Kennedy Center honors program and having his name on various institutions, not just the Kennedy center, but the U.S. Institute of Peace, the more voters are going to say, wait a second, why is he prioritizing this stuff versus my basic cost of living? And so for that reason, I think Trump is doing some harm to himself and running some risk. Of course, all of this is going to be reversed as soon as a Democratic president takes office. I have to imagine that any time the power is going to change, they’re going to say, okay, we’re going to take that name off of the Kennedy Center, not exactly something we want. And so it’s all for short term gain, and it makes you wonder why he’s doing it. And the only obvious answer to that is that it’s feeding his very sizable ego.”

