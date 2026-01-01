Dem Rep. Dingell: ‘Not Enough’ for Democrats to Be Anti-Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said it would not be “enough” for Democrats to be anti-President Donald Trump headed into this year’s midterm elections.

According to the Michigan Democrat lawmaker, voters will expect more for the 2026 elections and the 2028 presidential election cycle.

“You’ve been saying for a long time that Democrats need a ‘Project 2028’ to lay out their agenda,” host Jim Sciutto said. “Did you hear elements of that in the Mamdani speech?”

Dingell replied, “I did, and I think what we have to. It’s not enough for us to be anti-President Trump. People want to know what we’re for and how we’re going to deliver. So I think it’s very important we’ve got to start articulating what we’re for as we go into the congressional elections for ’26, and presidential candidates are going to have to be very strong on that.”

