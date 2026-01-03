Trump: I Have Good Relationship with Xi, ‘They’re Going to Get Oil’, People Will Be Allowed to Have Oil

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump discussed the capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and stated that he has a good relationship with China’s Xi Jinping, and “there’s not going to be a problem. And they’re going to get oil. We’re going to allow people to have oil.”

Co-host Nicole Saphier asked, [relevant remarks begin around 22:05] “Mr. President, what do you make of the fact that, just hours before the airstrike, there was a Chinese delegation meeting with Nicolas Maduro, and we have yet to hear from China any sort of comment on the attacks?”

Trump answered, “I know nothing about that. But I have a very good relationship with President Xi, and there’s not going to be a problem. And they’re going to get oil. We’re going to allow people to have oil. But we can’t take a chance of — after having done this incredible thing last night — of letting somebody else take over where we have to do it again.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump stated that he sees the United States will be “very strongly involved in” the Venezuelan oil industry in the future.

