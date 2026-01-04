Murphy: ‘Donald Trump‘s Entire Foreign Policy Is Corrupt’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s “entire foreign policy is corrupt.”

Murphy said, “This seems to be mostly about oil and natural resources. Donald Trump’s entire foreign policy is corrupt. Russia, the Middle East and now Venezuela is all about making money for his friends and Wall Street, the oil industry. They can make a lot of money off of Venezuela if they run it. You saw within hours of the invasion the announcement of a group of Wall Street investors, energy industry investors planning a trip to Venezuela to make money off of this invasion, off of this ouster. So, unfortunately, once again, you’re seeing that this president’s foreign policy, the invasion of Venezuela, the ouster of Maduro, is about making his crowd filthy rich. It has nothing to do with American national security.”

He added, “Congress needs to own its it’s its own role in allowing a presidency to become this lawless. The fact of the matter is that the president’s justification makes no sense here. He says that this was just a law enforcement operation. Well, there are people with warrants all over the world that doesn’t give the president, United States, the power to launch $1 billion invasion of those countries, to bring a fugitive to justice. Yes, Congress should have stepped in and either authorized or prohibited President Obama’s actions in Libya. Yes, the United States Congress has sat on the sidelines to allow presidents to become more and more powerful in foreign policy. But that doesn’t mean that it suddenly gives a imprimatur of legality to this massive invasion of a foreign country that the American public didn’t ask for.”

