Ellison: ‘We’ve Done Enough’ on Fraud, GOP Isn’t Helping Us to Do Better

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) stated that his office has “done enough” on fraud, “we’re doing more every single day”, and nobody is ever doing enough as long as there’s fraud. He also stated that “we’re not getting serious partnership” from Republicans on the issue of fighting fraud.

Host Laura Coates asked, “Are you confident your office has done enough?”

Ellison answered, “Of course we’ve done enough, and we’re doing more every single day. This is a political matter. This is not a serious thing. And I’ll tell you one reason why you know: Because I introduced a bill last session to increase our Medicaid fraud unit and to increase certain procedural mechanisms to be more effective in prosecuting fraud. I couldn’t get any Republican support for that. What they want is an issue. They don’t want to solve fraud. Now, fraud is something that I’m serious about…I’ve prosecuted and convicted over 300 people for Medicaid fraud since I’ve been the Attorney General. We’re serious about convicting people for stealing money that is going or supposed to go to poor people. It’s a serious issue, but we’re not getting serious partnership. What we’re getting is political theater.”

He further stated, “They’re not stepping up to the plate to help us solve the problem. But there is a problem. And we’re all working to do it, are we doing enough? Whoever is, right? As long as there’s — we have a Medicaid fraud unit that prosecutes people for this every single day.” And “I think what we need is Republicans who are willing to partner to do front-end…so that we can have better solutions from the front to the back.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett