Fetterman: No One Liked Living Under Maduro’s ‘Warm Collectivism, Socialism in Venezuela’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) commented on the ouster of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and noted the celebration of Venezuelans in the United States in reaction to Maduro’s removal by saying that, “we all recognize that kind of warm collectivism, socialism in Venezuela, no one really liked to live under that, and they had to flee that.”

Fetterman stated, “I turn to a lot of the Venezuelans in our nation, and they’re all celebrating these things. And we all recognize that kind of warm collectivism, socialism in Venezuela, no one really liked to live under that, and they had to flee that. And now, here, we have a way forward, and now there’s a trial, a public trial…here. So, that’s the way it works.”

Fetterman also said, “Our nation was forced to absorb over 500,000 [Venezuelans]. So, … that’s the [kind] of chaos” Maduro caused and said that “8 million [Venezuelans] were displaced in mass chaos.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett