Marlow: I Agree with Hope Walz, Trump Will Never Be Like Her Dad Tim

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Tim Walz.

Marlow stated, “He’s definitely everything Trump will never be. I can’t wait until Tim Walz waves goodbye…he does these flappy hands things. And, again, the guy is just the face of masculinity.”

