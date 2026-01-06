Martel and Marlow: The History of Venezuela‘s Downfall Under Communism

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart’s International News Editor Frances Martel talked about Venezuela’s history.

Martel said, “Chavez comes in, expropriates all the oil companies, which means he took a tremendous amount of American assets, because it was American oil companies that helped the Venezuelans get rich. … He takes all of the farmland, he takes all of the petrochemical plants, all of the refineries, and he either kills or expels all of the engineers and the experts who actually know how to run these institutions. So then what happens? The oil supply starts going down because the people running it are Chavez’s cronies who have no idea what they’re doing. And this happens in every socialist regime. … In 2013, when Chavez died, the country was not yet in total collapse because Chavez was adept at manipulating Cuba, Iran, and China and Russia in financing his regime. Maluro comes in…he fails to maintain the amount of survival revenue to keep the country afloat, and that’s when you get 2014, 15, 16 the reports people are eating garbage, people are going into the zoo and killing animals, eating animals.”

