Pelosi: Trump Attempting to Acquire Greenland to Disrupt NATO for Putin

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “flirting with Greenland and disrupting NATO” to do a favor for his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pelosi said, “Let’s talk about winning the house and, shining a bright light on what he is doing and turning instead of spending the public dollar on meeting people’s needs instead of spending to go into Venezuela. Now he’s talking about Cuba and Colombia and Mexico and Greenland. What is this? It’s insanity. It really is. I think the reason he’s flirting with Greenland and disrupting NATO is to do a favor for his friend, Putin. When I left his office, pointing at him. I said to him, I’m leaving, Mr. President, I’ve had it with you because with you, all roads lead to Putin.”

She added, “So realize that this road leads to Putin as well. This is really a sad situation of a person who is suffering from something. And, and, and consequently, the American people will pay the price. We have to make sure they know that we are fighting for those subsidies. It’s not just about the health of American people, it’s about their financial health as well.”

