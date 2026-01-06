Schumer Won’t Rule Out Shutdown, Says ‘Only’ Healthcare Fix Is Dem Plan

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to a question on if he’ll rule out another government shutdown over Obamacare subsidies by saying that a three-year extension put forward by Democrats is “the only way to get this done. We’re not going to get healthcare done if the Republicans stay in shambles.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Democrats shut down the government for 43 days last year in an effort to extend COVID-era health insurance subsidies. Those have now, obviously, expired. Millions of Americans are going to see their insurance costs rise this month. Do Democrats have a plan to address that — 1. A plan that could actually pass Congress, get Republican support? And are you willing to rule out another shutdown over that issue?”

Schumer answered, “Look, the best way to get this done is for the House on Thursday to pass the three-year extension that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) put together in a discharge petition, and then to have Sen. John Thune (R-SD) put it on the floor, and it will pass. That’s the only way to get this done. We’re not going to get healthcare done if the Republicans stay in shambles. They don’t have their own plan. They’re divided on every type of issue, whether to privatize it. Thune and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), the two leaders, said they wouldn’t even extend healthcare benefits by a day, let alone a month, a year, three months, three years. So, until the Republicans get their act together, we’re not going to get anything done on healthcare.”

