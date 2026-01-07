Dem Rep. Himes: Noem Didn’t Do ‘Human Thing’ of Withholding Judgement on Minneapolis Shooting, But I Already Know It’s Trump’s Fault

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that with the shooting in Minneapolis, “the adult, civil, human thing to do is to withhold judgment until the facts are in,” said that the Trump administration didn’t do that, and the shooting “was inevitable. When you have a leadership, when you have an administration that turns everything, everything into a war in which violence and testosterone and aggression are the only solutions” like they’ve done with things like immigration and Iran.

Himes began by saying, “I always think that the adult, civil, human thing to do is to withhold judgment until the facts are in, especially in a moment of political polarization and anger and rage. Of course, the Trump administration and Kristi Noem did the precise opposite.”

He added, “This was inevitable. When you have a leadership, when you have an administration that turns everything, everything into a war in which violence and testosterone and aggression are the only solutions — and this is true of the way they’ve done immigration, this is true of what happened in Venezuela, in Nigeria, in Iran, the way they think about our allies, when everything is about aggression and violence as the preferred solution, it was a matter of time before an individual — before this happened.”

Himes further stated, “The right response was for responsible leaders…to wait until the facts are out there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett