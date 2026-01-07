GOP Sen. Moreno: The 50,000 People of Greenland Should Decide Its Fate

During Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) offered his thoughts on U.S. policy regarding Greenland.

The Ohio Republican called on the people of Greenland to determine its fate.

“Senator, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Secretary Rubio told lawmakers that President Trump wants to purchase Greenland,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Karoline Leavitt told Fox that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority. There’s a range of options the president’s pursuing, including using the military. Greenland, obviously, would not exist were it not for the United States of America. We defend it. Canada would cease to exist without the U.S. military. They, you know, they’re our ally, but they’re free riders and they’ve made their views about the United States lately very clear. What about the idea of purchasing Greenland? Denmark said it’s not for sale.”

Moreno replied, “Well, let’s let the 50,000 people or so that live in Greenland make that decision. It could mean millions to each one of those people and they’d have an absolutely much better partner in America, that we have the strength, the capabilities to actually help that country thrive and to have a check on Russia and China. I think it’s a no-brainer. But instead of having an argument between us and Denmark, let the people of Greenland decide.”

