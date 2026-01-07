Graham Warns Against Defying Trump — ‘What Happened to Maduro Is Going to Happen to You’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro sent a message to other dictators with hostile attitudes about the United States.

According to Graham, defying President Donald Trump could result in a similar outcome to that of Maduro.

“Here’s how I see the transition in Venezuela,” he said. “Very good for America, very good for the Venezuelan people. Who’s in charge of Venezuela? Donald J. Trump. Now, people from the regime, the old regime are helping us. We don’t want to put a bunch of troops on the ground. So, we got people from the old regime helping us rebuild the country to transition to democratic elections. They will be regime change in Venezuela through the ballot box. But who’s in charge of Venezuela? Donald J. Trump. If you defy him, if you’re one of the holdovers and you try to undercut him, what happened to Maduro is going to happen to you. But there will be a day in the future when the country is ready for elections, free and fair, that will elect people that will be allies of the United States. The dictator, the thug, is in jail in New York.”

Graham continued, “Donald J. Trump, in my view, is the greatest president of all time. He is cutting your taxes. He’s cutting spending. Every drug — narco-terrorist drug dealer — drug leader is on the run. Cuba is on death watch. Cuba depends on Russia and Venezuela. Both of them are in a box. It’s just a matter of time, and I mean a short time. To the communist dictatorship in Cuba, that has oppressed their people since the mid ’50s, falls to be replaced with a democracy friendly to the United States. Cuba will be the Singapore of the region. To the people of Cuba, help is on the way. And finally, to the people of Iran, we stand with you tonight. We stand for you taking back your country from the ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills you and terrorizes the world.”

“We pray for you,” he added. “We support you. Donald J. Trump is not Barack Obama. He has your back. And to the ayatollahs, you need to understand if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you. Change is coming to Iran. It’ll be the biggest change in the history of the Mideast to get rid of this Nazi regime. To the people of Iran, help is on the way.”

