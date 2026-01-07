Minneapolis Councilmember: ICE Agents ‘Could Have Just Moved Out [of] the Way’ of Car

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Minneapolis City Councilmember Jason Chavez argued that the federal government is “making up fantasies” when it says an ICE officer shot a woman in Minneapolis in self-defense earlier on Wednesday and stated that people “clearly can see the video for what it is. The ICE agent did not have to murder somebody today. They could have just moved out [of] the way.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, [relevant exchange begins around 47:40] “DHS is claiming that this was in self-defense, that the ICE officer who shot the woman was fearing for his life and the safety of the public as she was driving. Is there a version of the video — there are several videos out there — is there a version of the video that you’ve seen that confirms with that?”

Chavez answered, “No. The federal government is making up fantasies. They’re lying about what happened in this instance on 34th and Portland. The American people, folks in Minneapolis and here in the state of Minnesota clearly can see the video for what it is. The ICE agent did not have to murder somebody today. They could have just moved out [of] the way.”

