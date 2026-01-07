Minneapolis Mayor Frey: ‘The Way that ICE Is Conducting Themselves Is Not Constitutional’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said “the way that ICE is conducting themselves is not constitutional” after an ICE officer allegedly shot and killed a 37-year-old woman.

Frey said, “You’ve got these thousands of ICE agents that are coming in, not for safety reasons, not for fighting crime. They’re coming in to terrorize our communities. And what you see right now, and I think what you’ll continue to see throughout the presence of ICE is we’re going to grin down this bear. We’re going to fight for justice. We’re going to do everything possible that we can to stand up for each other. And we’re also going to do it peacefully.”

He added, “We also recognize what the Trump administration is trying to do here, because it appears that they wanted a moment like this. The chief and I have been saying not just privately, but publicly for over a month, that something like this was going to happen. Either a civilian resident, a police officer, or even an Ice agent was going to get shot, killed or very badly injured. And look, it happened. And no, it did not happen because our community member is a domestic terrorist. It didn’t happen because they went through what appeared to be like a three or a four point turn. That’s the furthest thing from any intentional use of force that I could possibly imagine. This happened because the way that ICE is conducting themselves is not constitutional. This happened because you got people that are coming into our city tearing apart communities, really hurting a whole lot of small and local businesses, dragging pregnant women through the street and then detaining people simply because they look Somali or look Latino.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN