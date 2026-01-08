FNC’s Ingraham: MN Democrats ‘Will Incite More Violence, Especially Against ICE Agents’

Wednesday during her show’s opening monologue, FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham warned that overheated rhetoric from Minnesota Democrats could cause more violence, especially aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: Well, here’s an Angle rule of thumb. Democrats will always side with criminals against law enforcement, always. And Minnesota Democrats will go even further. Instead of calming the situation, as Mike just referenced, they will incite more violence, especially against ICE agents.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JACOB FREY (D), MAYOR OF MINNEAPOLIS: What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They’re ripping families apart. They’re sewing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people. So they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is (inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow, he’s fast. It had only been a few hours, and the dancing queen had already conducted the definitive investigation. He anointed himself judge and jury, effectively calling the ICE agent a murderer. Frey with his lies and his ongoing defamation against ICE has put a target on the backs of every immigration officer on the streets.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FREY: I have a message for ICE to ICE, get the [expletive] out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized and now somebody is dead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What an embarrassment this man is. We all know that if it was the ICE officer who had been shot by a protester, Frey would still be blaming Trump. The administration today was having none of this. Noem believes the video was clear.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KRISTI NOEM, SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents. An act of domestic terrorism. The ICE officer fearing for his life and the other officers around him and the safety of the public fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I want to point out, she was at the border earlier today, and she cares about her agents. She flew up to Minneapolis to do that press conference. We’ll wait to see what the investigation finds. But given how dangerous things have gotten out there, these agents are in an almost impossible situation on the streets, the bottom-line is, Democrats encourage anti-police, anti-ICE hatred because they think it’s good for them politically. They cater to radical constituents who believe that all ICE agents are racist enforcing illegitimate laws and therefore they deserve to be threatened. They deserved to be harassed. They deserved to be put in imminent danger of bodily harm. But they claim, of course, the Democrats, to dread these moments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FREY: We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis, not only is this a concern that we’ve had internally, we’ve been talking about it. They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: His short little pants are on fire there. They’re all desperate to change the subject though, aren’t they from the Somali fraud investigation, which is exposing the corruption of their constituents. Governor Walz was thrilled to be talking about something else today, but he was as duplicitous as ever, calling for calm as he condemned the ICE operation, and of course, the Trump administration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. TIM WALZ (D-MN): Do you have no decency? Do you have no decency? We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever. And I don’t — I don’t want to be right about this, but I said, if they do this, they’re going to create a chaotic situation where someone innocent is going to get killed, and they did it. Let’s let this investigation play itself out. Let’s make sure we protect our neighbors. I encourage you to use your First Amendment rights and all of your constitutional rights, but do so in a peaceful manner.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, if anyone has blood on their hands here, it’s Walz himself. Let’s not forget what he said just a few months ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALZ: Donald Trump’s modern day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Foreign torture. I mean, look, other than calling in the National Guard, which he did, as Mike referenced. Of course, that’s smart tonight. The radicals in power have learned nothing from the violent chaos of the Floyd riots. And I was there shortly after that, covering it. Minneapolis police abandoned their own precinct in 2020 to arsonists. Total chaos, hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Of course, it’s spread all across the United States. So rather than de-escalating the situation, what the Democrats and radicals do is they stoke the worst instincts in people.

Democrats know this, and they’re fine with it. So, we get what we get car ramming, we get doxing, attacking agents with bricks, rocks thrown at moving vehicles, even shots taken at them, as we saw in Dallas. So, Democrats tonight should be ashamed of themselves. Voters, come on, Minnesota. Wait. You’re great people, pay attention to who your politicians are really representing.