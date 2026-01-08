George Conway: ‘The Domestic Terrorists Are ICE’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Democrat New York State U.S. House candidate George Conway said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are “domestic terrorists.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “I do want to get your take on the situation in Minneapolis. What’s your take on how President Trump and Vice President Vance and Secretary Noem have been handling it?”

Conway said, “Mendacious and heartless? Absolutely horrible. The way they’ve talked about this. I mean, the notion that Donald Trump thinks that this is somehow, or claims that this is somehow, making the country safer is absurd. It’s making the country more dangerous. It’s making people on the streets fear federal agents. And it’s as we saw in Minneapolis, it’s just asking for some tragedy to occur. And that’s exactly what happened.

He added, “And as for the claim, you know, the that Kristi Noem made, that this woman was a domestic terrorist, I mean, it’s ridiculous. I mean, she was just an ordinary woman who, with a 6-year-old kid in a in an SUV. And I mean, the domestic terrorists are ICE. This is this is what’s happening here in this country, which is just hard to believe. We have a criminal president running a lawless government trying to intimidate the people of this country through force.”

