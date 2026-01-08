Jayapal: Congress Has to ‘Cut Off the Funding for These Rogue ICE Officers’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Congress had to “cut off the funding” for so-called “rogue ICE officers.”

Co-host Symone Sanders said, “Help me understand what the Vice President was saying and doing today. Why are they asking us to ignore what we all saw?”

Jayapal said, “Well, because they’re liars. And I don’t say this lightly. But we turned our Judiciary Committee hearing this morning into a referendum on this Minnesota case because we were not going to let Republicans just talk about some ridiculous bills when we have a U.S. citizen who was shot not once, not twice, three times, as she was turning the car away. And that video has been playing for everybody to see. And within hours you have Kristi Noem. You have Donald Trump. And now, apparently you have the vice president all lying to the American people about what we can see. And their problem is there is video.”

She added, “And what we have to do is we have to cut off the funding for these rogue ICE officers who are kidnaping people, killing U.S. citizens, taking people off the streets. All of this has enormous money behind it. Congress does have the authority, and I think that’s the next thing we have to do. If they’re not going to follow the law, if they’re not going to not kill people on the streets, and if we can’t even have an independent investigations without the president weighing in on social media and telling lies to the American people, this is a very dangerous time in our democracy.”

