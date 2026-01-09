CNN’s Campbell: Looks Like ICE Agent ‘Likely Struck by That Car’, But Question Is if He Could Have Jumped Away

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” CNN Senior Correspondent Josh Campbell discussed the video of the shooting in Minneapolis and said that while officers are trained not to step in front of vehicles, “it appears, from other vantage points, that he was likely struck by that car, and so, under policy, an agent can articulate, I felt my life was in danger, I opened fire. But there are big questions based on the angle where he was, were there other options, could he have jumped out of the way? That’s a big question.”

He added, “Every agent and officer in this country, when they open fire, they’re accountable for every single round, they have to know what’s beyond that target. We’re learning here, in this case, that the agent went to guns, opened fire, shooting towards the direction of those bystanders. Thankfully, no one else was hit.”

