Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Minneapolis Shooting ‘Preventable’, Officials Shouldn’t Prejudge

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that “What happened in Minneapolis was preventable and predictable,” and “If the top officials of our government were really interested in the truth, they wouldn’t be prejudging the investigation.”

Blumenthal said, “What happened in Minneapolis was preventable and predictable, based on what we found in our report, interviewing 22 victims of this kind of escalating, indefensible violence, which involves U.S. citizens being detained, being dragged from cars, being injured and denied medical care, being denied access to relatives, is an example of the lawlessness and recklessness we’re seeing on the part of ICE.”

He added, “If the top officials of our government were really interested in the truth, they wouldn’t be prejudging the investigation. They would support an independent, objective investigation, which is what I’ve called for, with state and local police.”

