Dem Rep. Kelly on Minneapolis ICE Agent Being Dragged Earlier: He Shouldn’t Have Stood in Front of Car

On Friday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) responded to a question on the Minneapolis ICE agent involved in a shooting had been dragged in another case by stating that “when I listened to news stations yesterday, law enforcement officers said, first of all, he shouldn’t have been standing in front of the truck. He should have been standing on the side.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “I do want to talk to you about what happened in Minneapolis there, where there is an angle of the video that showed the agent in Minneapolis was at least bumped…by the car, where he moves back. As it appears, she was trying to leave the scene there. We all later learned that the agent…had been dragged in another case when trying to detain someone. Does that change, in any way, your understanding of what happened, your thoughts about this officer and what he did there in Minneapolis in the death of Ms. Good?”

Kelly answered, “Well, I have questioned, when we had the January 6 hearing, who are these people behind the masks? How were they vetted? How were they trained? And when I listened to news stations yesterday, law enforcement officers said, first of all, he shouldn’t have been standing in front of the truck. He should have been standing on the side. You don’t stand in the front or the back. So, I question what his training was to be in the position that he was in, quite frankly.”

