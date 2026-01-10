Marlow: Jobs Data Reveals Things Getting More Affordable for Americans Thanks to Trump’s Immigration Policy

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the economy.

Marlow said, “Things are literally becoming more affordable. You want to talk about affordability, that’s the raw data is that people are getting paid 3.8% more as prices are only up 2.8%. I think the big take here, the big takeaway is that the lower unemployment numbers are actually because of Trump’s immigration policy.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo