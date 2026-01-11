Chris Murphy: ICE Operations ‘Inhumane and Illegal’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had been acting inhumanely and illegally.

Murphy said, “There have already been over a dozen shootings all across our country by ICE officers. The bottom line is that the way in which DHS is conducting itself today is making our communities less safe. It’s not adding to public safety.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “You posted online earlier this week, quote, Democrats cannot vote for a DHS budget that doesn’t restrain the growing lawlessness of this agency. You obviously know government funding runs out in less than three weeks. Are you actually willing to shut down the government over these DHS proposals?”

Murphy said, “I mean, the question is for Republicans, are they willing to shut down the government simply to endorse the most lawless Department of Homeland Security in the history of the country? Both parties come to a discussion on the budget with priorities. And let me just give you an example of what we’re talking about. The amount of training that is given to an ICE officer has been cut in half by this administration.”

Welker said, “But you’re not ruling out a potential government shutdown over this battle for DHS reforms.”

Murphy said, “That’s a decision for Republicans. But you don’t rule it out. They control the House, the Senate and the presidency.”

He added, “The way in which ICE is operating today is inhumane and illegal.”

